6 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 4

Winter Body Challenge
8 to 9 a.m.
Class is one hour long, moderate intensity cardio circuits and body weight strength training. Dellos Performing Arts Center, 519 5 Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. One class $15; five classes $50. 619-228-3517.
A Tribute To The Beatles
7 to 10 p.m.
Unfinished Business performs “A Tribute To The Beatles.” Doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance at www.BrownPaperTickets.com or 805-431-3067. $20 at the door. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo.
Garden Workday with One Cool Earth
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy your weekend beautifying a school garden. It’s an all-day event, but come for as long as you like. San Gabriel Elementary School, 8500 San Gabriel Road, Atascadero.
Melody Klemin
1 to 4 p.m.
Sit back and enjoy live music. No RSVP necessary. Wine tastings as well as wine by the glass; tapas available for purchase. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. 805-227-4812.
Learn to make pine needle baskets
9:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.
Workshop in pine needle basket weaving with Elizabeth Bear. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $110 members; $125 nonmembers. 805-772-2504.
Natalie Gelman Performs
2 to 5 p.m.
Will perform at the new monthly “Live at Dark Star” music series. Tasting fee is $10 per person, waived with a $20 purchase of wine per person. Dark Star Cellars, 2985 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. 917-892-7464.
