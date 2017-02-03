NAACP to hold February mixers, starting Friday

A group behind efforts to formally charter a San Luis Obispo County chapter of the NAACP is holding three mixers in the month of February.
The first will be Friday (Feb. 3) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Steynberg Gallery at 1531Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.
The second will be Feb. 16 at Hush Harbor Artisan Bakery, 5735 El Camino Real in Atascadero. The third will be Feb. 22 at SeaCrest OceanFront Hotel, 2441 Price St. in Pismo Beach. All mixers will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The launch team is holding the mixers as part of a membership drive to “bring us together to meet each other, reconnect with others and lay the groundwork for the work ahead in support of our community,” organizers said. The locations are intended to offer outreach to people in areas around the county and connect people closer to where they live.
All members are welcome to attend and are encouraged to invite others. All guests will be contacted at a later date about a membership.
For more information about the effort, email naacpslocty@gmail.com.
Comments