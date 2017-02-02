6 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 3

100 Years of SLO County Fashion
10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
Clothing made and worn in San Luis Obispo County from 1850 to 1900 will be on display at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-0638.
Healthy Cooking
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Wellness Kitchen and The Cambria Connection present the first of six cooking classes designed to help you choose healthy choices in 2017. Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-434-1800.
Brown Bag concert
Noon to 12:40 p.m.
Dorian Michael plays instrumental guitar music and blues. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Self-guided tour of galleries and nontraditional art venues in downtown San Luis Obispo, Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.
The Holy City Zoo
7 to 9 p.m.
Sister-and-brother duo blend folk and blues. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free, tip jar passed. 805-438-3376.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana
8 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $39 to $46. 805-489-9444. www.flamenco-vivo.org.
