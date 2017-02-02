SLO police plan DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

Before you crack open a can of beer on Super Bowl Sunday, make sure you have a game plan to get home.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department will be sending out DUI patrols during and after the game to stop and arrest drivers who show signs of being impaired by alcohol or drugs.
California Highway Patrol officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies will also be on the lookout for any drivers under the influence, the Police Department said.
The department asks people who plan to use marijuana, take medications or drink to pass the keys to a sober driver or take a cab home.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments