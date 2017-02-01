One of SLO County’s decorated cows is missing, organizers say

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch Pause

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded