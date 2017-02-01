One of SLO County’s decorated cows is missing, organizers say

One of the 101 Fiberglas cows installed around San Luis Obispo County has been reported missing — “Mini Moo:Royal,” a calf that pairs with an identical, but larger, parent cow.
Mini Moo was placed at Mission Prep, at the corner of Palm and Broad streets. The school’s art students painted the calf various shades of blue, with gold accents on its hooves and horns. The statue is about 3 feet tall and weighs 35 to 40 pounds.
CowParade is an public art exhibition that has been staged in more than 75 cities and towns across the globe. The San Luis Obispo County event kicked off when cows decorated by local artists were placed around the county in September. They will be auctioned off in the spring, with proceeds benefiting the California Mid-State Fair Heritage Foundation, The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County and ARTS Obispo.
CowParade SLO organizers encourage anyone with information about the missing calf to call 805-927-1028 or email info@cowparadeslo.com.
Comments