Paso Robles short-term rental rules head to Planning Commission

Paso Robles is one step closer to regulating Airbnbs and vacation homes throughout the city.
City Council members on Tuesday night voted to forward a draft short-term rental ordinance to the Planning Commission, which will consider the regulations and make a recommendation to the council.
The ordinance was drafted by a seven-person task force. Its draft report offered different levels of city approvals that would be required to operate a room share — a room in an occupied house that’s rented to guests — a vacation home, event space or bed and breakfast.
A certain number of parking spaces would also be required, depending on the number of rooms being rented and the number of occupants using the parking spaces.
Warren Frace, Paso Robles community development director, said the council opted to make the ordinance more flexible, suggesting that some of the draft’s regulations be made optional.
The parking requirements and extra permitting needed to operate a short-term rental with additional event space will no longer be mandatory. Instead, they will be added as topics to a “good neighbor brochure,” a booklet with tips on how to be respectful of neighbors when renting out rooms or homes.
Council members also suggested reducing the amount of personal information those renting rooms or houses would be required to collect from guests. In addition, they said task force members should meet again in a year to discuss the ordinance’s effectiveness.
Frace said the Planning Commission will likely consider the ordinance in March.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments