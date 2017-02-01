Local

February 1, 2017 3:01 PM

6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 2

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Monarch butterfly migration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

SLOMA ARTalk with Peter Charles

Noon to 1 p.m.

SLOMA welcomes artist Peter Charles to discuss contemporary California sculpture. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Movie showing

3 to 5 p.m.

Nature documentary “Sacred Planet.” Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-781-4796.

The Brothers Comatose

7 p.m.

The Brothers Comatose features Ben and Alex Morrison. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $59 and $66, plus ticketing fees.

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Speaking on “The noncapitalist alternative developing in the Americas before European colonization” at San Luis Obispo Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-317-6661.

What Gives? A Dialogue on Police and Community Relations

2 to 4 p.m.

Panel discussion. Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-0760.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos