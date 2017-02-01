6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 2

Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
SLOMA ARTalk with Peter Charles
Noon to 1 p.m.
SLOMA welcomes artist Peter Charles to discuss contemporary California sculpture. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Movie showing
3 to 5 p.m.
Nature documentary “Sacred Planet.” Nipomo Library, 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. Free. 805-781-4796.
The Brothers Comatose
7 p.m.
The Brothers Comatose features Ben and Alex Morrison. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $59 and $66, plus ticketing fees.
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Speaking on “The noncapitalist alternative developing in the Americas before European colonization” at San Luis Obispo Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-317-6661.
What Gives? A Dialogue on Police and Community Relations
2 to 4 p.m.
Panel discussion. Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-0760.
