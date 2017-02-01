Missing SLO man with Alzheimer’s disease found dead near his home

An at-risk San Luis Obispo man who went missing Sunday afternoon was found dead Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Richard Korsgaard, 75, was found at the base of a steep, heavily wooded ravine about one to two miles away from his home in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in rural San Luis Obispo, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said there is no evidence of criminal activity or suspicious circumstances surrounding Korsgaard’s death. His cause of death is currently unknown.
Korsgaard, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen walking near his home about 2 p.m. Sunday.
The search team included sheriff’s search and rescue teams, a sheriff’s dive team, a California Highway Patrol helicopter and search and rescue teams from seven neighboring counties.
