February 1, 2017 11:50 AM

Injured Bishop Peak hiker’s family finds place to stay during home retrofit

By Gabby Ferreira

The family of Evan Lalanne, the Cal Poly freshman who was severely injured last month when he fell from Bishop Peak, has found a place to stay.

Lalanne’s family’s home in Arroyo Grande is being retrofitted to accomodate Lalanne, who suffered critical injuries to his neck and back after falling 25 to 30 feet and is paralyzed from the waist down. The retrofit could take two to four weeks to complete, his aunt Tiffany Snyder said.

Snyder said Monday that the family had found a place to stay through the end of February.

“Because of the generosity of this comunity, Evan is able to stay at a hotel while his house is being remodeled,” read the most recent update on Lalanne’s GoFundMe page, thanking the community for its support. “Evan has local doctors and physical therapists all lined up and as his broken bones continue to heal he will really be set up to win as he works to gain the strength and mobility he will need going forward.”

Lalanne returned to the Central Coast on Saturday after about a month in Northern California for treatment. Lalanne was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo immediately after his fall and was then flown to Stanford’s hospital for treatment. Lalanne was eventually transferred to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center’s rehabilitation center.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

