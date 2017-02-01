Cal Poly students protesting right-wing speaker and Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos outside the Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Yiannopoulos was at Cal Poly as part of his national speaking tour at college campuses.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jordan Richards talks about the head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road at Clark Valley Road that involved three cars and left one person with major injuries on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
San Luis Obispo County's Homeless Point-in-Time Homeless Census and Survey took place Jan. 30, 2017, to calculate the area's homeless population. Volunteers walked and drove around the county, recording any homeless individuals they saw.
Thanks to January storms, Lake Nacimiento in northern San Luis Obispo County has gained more than 200,000 acre-feet since December 31, 2016. New footage of Lake Nacimiento was taken on January 24, 2017.
Tarren Collins, of Save Ontario Ridge Trail, explains why she opposes moving the Ontario Ridge Trail in Avila Beach. The plan would move the trail, which connects Ontario Ridge to Pirate's Cove, to a less steep area.