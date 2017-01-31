Atascadero house fire causes $100K in damage

An Atascadero house fire on Tuesday afternoon caused $100,000 in damage after burning through the residence’s attic and roof.
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services crews responded about 3:47 p.m. to the 4400 block of Cayucos Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the fire, according to an Atascadero Fire news release.
Firefighters found a single story, single family residence with dark smoke coming from the eves and vents of the attic.
While crews began attacking the blaze, the fire burned through the roof and firefighters had to get through the ceiling into the attic to access and supress the flames. Although the fire was contained to the attic area, the house’s living space sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
Cal Fire and the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services also responded to the blaze. All residents were able to get out of the home safely, and were uninjured.
The fire was caused by electrical wiring in the attic, according to the news release.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
