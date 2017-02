More Videos

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

9:11 The 2017 Amgen Tour of California

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

0:57 Head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road causes major injuries

1:13 Here's how SLO County counts its homeless population

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:07 Protester holds solo vigil near San Luis Obispo airport against Trump's immigration order

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.