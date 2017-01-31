Cal Poly president joins CSU chancellor in denouncing Trump’s immigration order

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong joined with the California State University chancellor and his fellow campus presidents Tuesday to stand against President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
“Today I am writing to express concern about, and support for, our faculty, staff and students whose lives are adversely affected by the recent ban on entry to the United States,” read Armstrong’s statement, which also included a list of campus offices where students could go for support and resources.
“Like many others who have been speaking out, I am concerned that the ban is in opposition to our country’s values,” he added. “It is my fervent desire that the level of peaceful protest and opposition we are seeing nationally and internationally will convince the new president and his administration to reconsider this policy.”
Trump’s order, which was signed Friday, initially barred visitors of any kind from Syria, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Iran, Iraq and Sudan for 90 days. It also blocks refugees from anywhere in the world for 120 days and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees. On Tuesday, Trump administration officials clarified the order and said foreigners that bear a passport from one of the affected countries but also hold a second passport from a non-affected country will be allowed in, as long as they use the second passport.
Three Cal Poly students could be affected by the order, Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said. Two of the students are from Iran, and one is from Syria.
Armstrong’s statement echoes the one made Monday by California State University Chancellor Timothy White and endorsed by the 22 other CSU presidents.
“When something impacts anyone in our CSU community — especially the most vulnerable — it impacts us all,” White’s statement reads. “Therefore, we oppose the divisiveness of the recent executive order, and we stand with state and national officials in requesting that the president reconsider this policy.”
