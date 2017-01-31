Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Tribune staff

Job skills workshop: Interviewing for employment

9:30 to 11 a.m.

America’s Job Center of California — San Luis Obispo, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.

Book discussion — “A God in Ruins” by Kate Atkinson

10 a.m. to noon.

Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9268.

Caregiver support group

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Caregivers of adults with neurological impairments are invited to attend a support group held the first Wednesday of each month. Caregiver Resource Center, 3620 Sacramento Drive, Suite 201, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-534-9234.

Watch a great book

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Movie presentation based on Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel “The Girl on the Train.” Rated R. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-1215.

Singer-songwriter night

8 to 10 p.m.

Open mic night for acoustic singer-songwriters. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

