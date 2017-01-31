5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Job skills workshop: Interviewing for employment
9:30 to 11 a.m.
America’s Job Center of California — San Luis Obispo, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.
Book discussion — “A God in Ruins” by Kate Atkinson
10 a.m. to noon.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9268.
Caregiver support group
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Caregivers of adults with neurological impairments are invited to attend a support group held the first Wednesday of each month. Caregiver Resource Center, 3620 Sacramento Drive, Suite 201, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-534-9234.
Watch a great book
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Movie presentation based on Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel “The Girl on the Train.” Rated R. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-1215.
Singer-songwriter night
8 to 10 p.m.
Open mic night for acoustic singer-songwriters. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments