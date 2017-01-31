Head-on collision causes major injuries, closes Los Osos Valley Road

A head-on collision at Los Osos Valley Road near the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park Tuesday morning has caused major injuries and is blocking traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Los Osos Valley Road and Clark Valley Road, the CHP said. The collision involved two cars.
At 9:03 a.m., CHP closed Los Osos Valley Road at Turri Road. Westbound traffic is being re-routed through Turri Road to South Bay Boulevard. Los Osos Valley Road is closed to eastbound traffic at South Bay Boulevard. It is unknown how long the road will be closed.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments