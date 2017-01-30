7 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Jan. 31

Job skills workshop: Marketing your resume and cover letter
9:30 to 11 a.m.
America’s Job Center of California — San Luis Obispo, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.
Introductory Kindermusik class
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Discover how making music together stimulates your child’s learning through singing, movement and exploring and playing instruments. Recreation Center, Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. Free. 805-712-9417.
New to Medicare workshop
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, 1010 Murray St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-928-5663.
Movie showing
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Nature documentary “Sacred Planet.” Shandon Library, 240 E. Centre St., Shandon. Free. 805-781-4796.
UNITE Cal Poly
6 p.m.
Celebration of diversity and inclusivity featuring comedy and music. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-4849.
Central Coast Watercolor Society monthly program meeting
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Internationally renowned Arroyo Grande artist and popular workshop instructor Robert Burridge’s topic will be how to work on a series of paint sketches. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-439-0295.
The Brevet
9 to 11:30 p.m.
Americana music. SLO Brewing Co., 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
