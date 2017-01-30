Local

January 30, 2017

7 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Jan. 31

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Job skills workshop: Marketing your resume and cover letter

9:30 to 11 a.m.

America’s Job Center of California — San Luis Obispo, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.

Introductory Kindermusik class

10 to 10:30 a.m.

Discover how making music together stimulates your child’s learning through singing, movement and exploring and playing instruments. Recreation Center, Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. Free. 805-712-9417.

New to Medicare workshop

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, 1010 Murray St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-928-5663.

Movie showing

3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Nature documentary “Sacred Planet.” Shandon Library, 240 E. Centre St., Shandon. Free. 805-781-4796.

UNITE Cal Poly

6 p.m.

Celebration of diversity and inclusivity featuring comedy and music. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-4849.

Central Coast Watercolor Society monthly program meeting

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Internationally renowned Arroyo Grande artist and popular workshop instructor Robert Burridge’s topic will be how to work on a series of paint sketches. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-439-0295.

The Brevet

9 to 11:30 p.m.

Americana music. SLO Brewing Co., 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

