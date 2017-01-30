Cal Poly Greeks raised $500,000 for charity in 2016

Cal Poly’s Greek organizations raised a half million dollars in 2016 to benefit numerous nonprofits, according to the university.
Of the $500,000 brought in by organizations in Cal Poly’s Intrafraternity Council (IFC), more than $200,000 was dedicated to the Military Heroes Campaign, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and other local and national nonprofit agencies.
The Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity donated $128,350 to its St. Jude philanthropy.
Also, the Panhellenic Council (PHA) and United Sorority and Fraternity Council (USFC) each raised more than $100,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation and the Arthritis Foundation, among other charities. The Chi Omega sorority raised $45,000 in one night for Make-A-Wish.
The Alpha Omicron Pi women’s fraternity raised $30,000 with its citywide Arthritis Walk, benefiting Make-A-Wish.
Greeks make up nearly 20 percent of Cal Poly’s student body; they collectively volunteered more than 35,000 hours of community service last year, offering assistance as academic tutors; at the Growing Grounds, a nonprofit wholesale nursery; and at local beach cleanups.
