SLO woman found dead in fire died of natural causes

Police have identified a San Luis Obispo woman who was found dead in her burning mobile home Jan. 19.
At about 10:13 p.m., responders from the police and fire departments arrived in the 1000 block of Stephanie Drive on reports of a fire alarm going off in a home. Shortly after firefighters began battling the blaze, they found the sole occupant, Judith Ann Ashlock, inside. Attempts to save Ashlock’s life were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to San Luis Obispo Police Sgt. Chad Pfarr, authorities believe Ashlock, 69, had been cooking when she suffered a “massive medical issue” and fell onto the stove, causing the fire to break out.
Ashlock died of the medical issue and was not killed by the fire, according to Pfarr.
