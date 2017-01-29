SLO County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing San Luis Obispo man

Law enforcement officials are looking for an at-risk man from rural San Luis Obispo who went missing Sunday afternoon.
Richard Korsgaard, 75, was last seen about 2 p.m. near his home on the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday evening.
Korsgaard was described as a white adult male who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the news release.
When last seen, Korsgaard was wearing a gray, V-neck sweatshirt with black cuffs, blue jeans and black clog shoes, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office’s search-and-rescue unit is conducting the search, with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.
Anyone who has information about Korsgaard’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.
