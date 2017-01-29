4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Jan. 30

Motel Inn exhibition
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exhibition tells the story of the nation’s first motel, built in San Luis Obispo. Exhibit ends Monday. History Center of San Luis Obispo County Museum, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-0638.
Mind Walks: Health of Coniferous Forests
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
A presentation of vignettes of ongoing issues facing our forest ecosystems and the responses we can expect of these systems with altered climates. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3. 805-772-2694.
Acro Yoga
7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Group asana, partner supported conditioning and inversion techniques, basic acrobatics, Thai massage and partner flying. All levels welcome, no experience necessary. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $10. 707-266-8945.
Kim Ferrell art exhibit
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Portraits of fierce and strong athletic women. Exhibit runs until May 31. Los Osos Fitness, 1078 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1190.
