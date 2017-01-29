How Santa Margarita Lake looks today compared to a year ago

The rainiest January in 20 years continues to fill San Luis Obispo County lakes parched by five years of drought.
Santa Margarita Lake, which provides drinking water to the city of San Luis Obispo, has experienced the greatest percent increase, rising from 9.5 percent capacity on Jan. 1 to 72 percent on Jan. 27. That means the lake has more than seven times as much water now as it did on New Year’s Day.
Wherever you look there, the impact has been startling. Here’s a one-year comparison from Dec. 31, 2015, to now, at four locations around the lake.
