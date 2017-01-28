Local

January 28, 2017 5:45 PM

Cuesta seeks nominations for 40th Annual Women of Distinction Awards

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Cuesta College is seeking nominations for its 40th Annual Women of Distinction Awards.

The college annually recognizes notable women and their contributions to San Luis Obispo County during Women’s History Month in March.

The college is accepting nominations for four categories: Progress for Women Award; Community and Public Service Award for a professional; Community and Public Service Award for a volunteer; and the Grace N. Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award.

The deadline to nominate is Jan. 31.

For more information on the awards and nomination submission instructions, visit www.wlfslo.org.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos