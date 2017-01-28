Local

January 28, 2017 3:24 PM

Crews extinguish small fires along Hwy. 1 near California Men’s Colony

By Melissa Blanton

mblanton@thetribunenews.com

Cal Fire responded to several small brush fires Saturday afternoon along Highway 1 near the California Men’s Colony, officials said.

According to a spokesperson, a series of six spot fires were involved. They remained separate while crews extinguished them.

The total acreage burned was about a half-acre.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Melissa Blanton: 805-781-7965, @DowntownMelissa

