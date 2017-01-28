Crews extinguish small fires along Hwy. 1 near California Men’s Colony

Cal Fire responded to several small brush fires Saturday afternoon along Highway 1 near the California Men’s Colony, officials said.
According to a spokesperson, a series of six spot fires were involved. They remained separate while crews extinguished them.
The total acreage burned was about a half-acre.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Units at scene of 6 roadside fires NB HWY 1 near California Men's Colony. Fires contained crews working near roadway drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/GpxrAuGOsh— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 28, 2017
