8 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 29

Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve
10 a.m. to noon
Shaded stroll through an ancient forest to see native plants and evidence of Chumash habitation and learn colorful historical background. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Boulevard, on Los Osos Valley Road. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Hot Swing Jazz concert
1 to 4:30 p.m.
Features Yosemite Jazz Band and Rag Bone Saints. Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-481-7840.
Sketch walk — Elfin Forest
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Easy walk to see fuchsia-flowered gooseberries and California peonies. Stop to sketch the flowers, oaks or a landscape. No drawing experience necessary. Bring paper and pencils, watercolors or pastels. Easy. 1 mile, 2 to 2.5 hours El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, north end of 15th Street off of Santa Ysabel, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
High school music/dance talent showcase
2 to 4 p.m.
Concert to benefit Woman’s Club music and dance-centric college scholarship. Includes refreshments. Arroyo Grande Community Center, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande. $10. 805-473-1866.
“Music From Bohemia” concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Symphony of the Vines. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $30. 805-235-0687.
San Luis Chamber Orchestra concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Hope Lutheran Church, 8005 San Gabriel Road, Atascadero. $10 donation. 805-748-6087.
Christopher O’Riley in concert
7 p.m.
Classical pianist. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $32 to $65. 805-756-4849. www.festivalmozaic.com/wintermezzo-2016-2017.
Lecture — “How to Improve Urban Transportation with Examples from Around the World”
7 p.m.
Presented by Richard Podolske, a civil engineer and urban planner with a wide range of international experience in urban transportation. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805- 547-0278.
