January 27, 2017 7:09 PM

Power outage affects more than 2,000 near Cayucos, Morro Bay

By Mark Powell

More than 2,000 customers are without power between Cayucos and Morro Bay, according to PG&E.

The outage started about 5:15 p.m., and the cause is being investigated, according to PG&E outage information.

PG&E estimates that power will be restored to all customers about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The outage map shows customers affected along Highway 1 between Old Creek Road and Highway 41, and along Torro Creek Road.

There are additional, individual customers without power in the Old Creek Road area; their power should be restored by about 10 p.m., according to PG&E.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

