Power outage affects more than 2,000 near Cayucos, Morro Bay

More than 2,000 customers are without power between Cayucos and Morro Bay, according to PG&E.
The outage started about 5:15 p.m., and the cause is being investigated, according to PG&E outage information.
PG&E estimates that power will be restored to all customers about 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The outage map shows customers affected along Highway 1 between Old Creek Road and Highway 41, and along Torro Creek Road.
There are additional, individual customers without power in the Old Creek Road area; their power should be restored by about 10 p.m., according to PG&E.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
