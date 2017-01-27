California Mid-State Fair announces 2017 theme

The California Mid-State Fair has announced its 2017 theme: “Come One, Come All!”
The theme for the Paso Robles event will be featured on exhibits, demonstrations, printed materials, billboards and online, according to a fair news release. Last year’s theme was “The Adventure Continues. ...”
“We’re extremely excited about this year’s theme and the many, many ways to incorporate the festive atmosphere into the 2017 fair,” said fair CEO Michael Bradley in a statement. “We’re dedicated to making the fair the most fun 12 days on the Central Coast and can’t wait to showcase our changes and improvements.”
Bradley also said the 2017 fair will feature new areas, demonstrations and exhibits. The fair in a few weeks plans to announce a major change to the carnival area that will be related to the theme, he said.
The fair will be held July 19-30 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
