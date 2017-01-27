SLO to hold budget goal-setting workshop Saturday

The San Luis Obispo City Council is holding a goal-setting workshop for its 2017-2019 Financial Plan on Saturday at the City-County Library community room at 995 Palm St.
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including refreshments from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The forum is open to the public.
The workshop will include a public comment period from noon to 12:15 p.m.
The discussion will include reviewing and identifying major city goals with next steps to be addressed at the end of the day.
