16 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 28

Morro Bay Library book sale
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. 805-772-6395.
Sierra Club Point Sal Road Hike
9:30 a.m.
A 5-mile hike on cliffs to pristine beach in Point Sal Beach State Park. Meet at main gate to park, end of Brown Road, 3.9 miles from Highway 1. Point Sal Beach State Park, 2295 Purisima Road, Guadalupe. Free. 805-264-4527.
Hearing Loss Association of America presentation
10 to 11 a.m.
Topic: hearing aid technology and what’s new. Meeting is captioned and room is looped for hearing aids. For more information, email hlaaccc@gmail.com or call Noni Smyth at 805-543-6955. The Villages, 55 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-6955.
Meet Morro the Pelican
10 to 11 a.m.
Morro was rescued and brought to Pacific Wildlife Care in Morro Bay for rehabilitation. Call or go to website for reservations. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 604 Main St., Cambria. Donations accepted ($5 to $10 for fish). 805-927-2202. www.cambriaranchwalks.com.
Wings & Water: Birds of the Lake
10 a.m. to noon.
Ranger-guided nature walk to learn about birds. Great hike for kids or beginning birders of all ages. Meet at Cottonwood parking lot. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Record swap
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vinyl record fair and celebration. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $2. 805-471-9418.
Saturday Live featuring Noach Tangeras
1 to 4 p.m.
Americana folk music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Chinese New Year celebration
4 to 5 p.m.
Includes performance by the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team and band. Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore, 1016 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5565.
Pushing the Limits of Survival
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Informal book discussion of “The Revenant” with Santa Margarita Volunteer Fire Department representatives and Guy Rathbun. Live fire demonstration. Refreshments. Registration required. Adults only. San Luis Obispo County Library — Santa Margarita Branch, 9630 Murphy Ave., Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-5622.
Vigilante String Alliance
7 p.m.
Americana music. Steynberg Gallery, 1530 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15 presale, $20 at the door. 805-547-0278.
Led Kaapana in concert
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Slack key guitar player. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-878-6793.
Dave & Yoly
7 to 11 p.m.
Music from the 1950s to ’90s plus oldies and big band sounds. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-927-3877.
Orchesis Dance Company
8 p.m.
Annual Cal Poly concert dance performance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-6436.
Blue Highway
8 to 10 p.m.
Bluegrass band. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $36 to $44. 805-202-8361.
Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers
8 to 11:55 p.m.
Blues. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25. 805-541-7930.
The DTease
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Punk rock. Frog and Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-3764.
