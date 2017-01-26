Local

January 26, 2017 4:21 PM

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande to close for storm-related repairs

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande will close for storm-related repairs, affecting access to Branch Elementary School, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works announced Thursday.

The point where the road crosses over Arroyo Grande Creek has been undermined by the creek’s high flows during the recent rains, the news release said.

The department said the road will be closed while the crossing is evaluated and repaired. The road impacts some access to Branch Elementary School, so the department advises motorists to use Huasna Road instead.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning (January 19 and 20, 2017) pushed San Luis Obispo Creek over its banks and into roads, fields and even the playground along the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach.

Sophie McGuirk of Pismo Beach

