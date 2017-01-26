7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 27

Hike: Quarry Trail to Morro Vistas
9 to 11:30 a.m.
A 3-mile hike to the foot of Cerro Cabrillo to view the quarry site and learn about how the morros formed. View the web of estuary waters and learn about human and natural forces that shaped the estuary. Bring water and binoculars; dress for wind and weather and wear sturdy shoes. Meet at Quarry Trail parking lot off South Bay Boulevard in the park. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694. www.centralcoastparks.org/index.php/explore.
Movie showing
2 to 4 p.m.
“Guardians of the Galaxy.” Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
New to Medicare presentation
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Presentation for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers Shell Beach Branch Library, 230 Leeward Ave., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-928-5663.
Paint pARTy
5:30 to 8 p.m.
Local artist Laura Cherry presents hands-on demonstration to learn to create a beautiful beach scene. Reservations required. Space is limited. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $40. 805-627-1443.
Friday Fun Vinyasa
6 to 8 p.m.
Class/workshop investigating a few challenging poses with fun music and a great flow. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $20. 707-266-8945.
Dave & Yoly
7 to 11 p.m.
Music from the 1950s to ’90s plus oldies and big band sounds. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-927-3877.
Orchesis Dance Company
8 p.m.
Annual Cal Poly concert dance performance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-6436.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments