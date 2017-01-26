Irish Hills, other trails still closed because of wet weather

Now that the rains have stopped — for now — the sunny, warmer weather forecast for this weekend provides an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. But for those hoping to hike some of the trails in and near San Luis Obispo, including any in the Irish Hills area, you’re out of luck.
On Thursday, the City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department announced an updated list of trail closures because of this month’s wet weather.
Here are the trails that are still closed:
▪ All trails in Irish Hills Natural Reserve.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
