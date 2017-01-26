Search ends near Ragged Point for missing North Hollywood man

Authorities have stopped searching for Brian Fernandez, 21, a North Hollywood man who went missing over a month ago after his car went over a cliff off Highway 1.
The last search for Fernandez was conducted Jan. 17, before the last series of storms came through the area, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla. He added that if authorities find any new evidence, such as clothes that wash ashore, they will continue searching.
Fernandez, along with girlfriend Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, were last seen Dec. 23 while on a Christmas week trip to Big Sur. On Jan. 4, officials found Gonzalez’s body and the body of a dog near a wrecked tan sedan at the bottom of a steep coastal cliff near Ragged Point, hundreds of feet below Highway 1. The body of a second dog was found later.
The sedan was confirmed to belong to Fernandez. The search for Fernandez has been suspended before, because of rainy weather conditions.
Cipolla said the department does not suspect foul play.
The results of an autopsy performed on Gonzalez earlier in January are still pending.
