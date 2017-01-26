GoFundMe page set up for man killed in officer-involved shooting on Highway 101

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the funeral expenses of Josue Gallardo, 34, the man shot and killed by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Tuesday morning.
Gallardo, who was nicknamed Josh according to the GoFundMe page, was “a loving father, husband, son, and brother.”
“Anyone that genuinely knew Josh will always remember his great happy personality and hard working ethic,” the page read. “He will be missed by many.”
As of 10:20 Thursday morning, the page had raised $2,120 of an $8,000 goal.
Gallardo was killed at about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Deputy Greg Roach and Deputy Jonathan Calvert pulled Gallardo over on Highway 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputies approached from either side of the car. Gallardo then pulled out a weapon and aimed it at the deputy on the driver’s side, and both deputies fired, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The Sheriff’s Office identified Gallardo as a transient from the Paso Robles area who had a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident on June 23. One of the deputies involved in the shooting had taken the original domestic violence report and was familiar with Gallardo and Gallardo’s vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t specified how many shots were fired, and Cipolla said they were unlikely to release that information because of the ongoing investigation.
