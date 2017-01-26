Local

January 26, 2017 10:30 AM

How to get a free bottle of McDonald’s Big Mac sauce on the Central Coast

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday.

Want some of that delicious free sauce? You’re in luck. One of the participating locations is at 320 N. Broadway in Santa Maria. In order to get your hands on a bottle, tell one of the employees, “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

If you don’t want to drive to Santa Maria for free sauce, you could still have a chance to win a bottle by following and participating in one of McDonald’s live giveaways on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

