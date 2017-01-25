Trump’s border wall is a ‘symbol of xenophobia,’ Rep. Salud Carbajal says

President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is “nothing more than a multibillion dollar symbol of xenophobia and hate,” 24th District Rep. Salud Carbajal said in a statement Wednesday.
“This is not a strategic investment in our national security, and the American taxpayers will be stuck holding the bill,” he said.
The statement comes after Trump on Wednesday ordered the construction of the border wall — a defining promise of his presidential campaign — and took other measures to curb immigration to the United States. In the same executive order, Trump authorized hiring 5,000 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, as well as 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Trump also signed a second order, limiting federal funding for sanctuary cities and creating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to help victims of crimes committed by people in the country illegally.
The two actions sparked outrage across California from advocacy groups and public officials, including newly confirmed Attorney General Xavier Becerra and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
In his statement, Carbajal — whose district includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and part of Ventura County — promised to advocate for immigration reform that offers “real border security, protects American workers, unites families and offers an earned pathway to citizenship.”
The McClatchy Washington Bureau contributed to this report.
