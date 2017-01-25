SLO County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputies involved in Hwy. 101 shooting

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies who were involved in the shooting of a Paso Robles man.
Senior Deputy Greg Roach and Deputy Jonathan Calvert were involved in the shooting death of a man who pulled a gun during a traffic stop on Highway 101 early Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man who was killed has been identified as Josue Gallardo, 34, a transient from the Paso Robles area who had a warrant out for his arrest from an alleged domestic violence incident in June.
One of the two deputies involved in the shooting had taken the original domestic violence report of the June 23 incident and was familiar with Gallardo and Gallardo’s vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after midnight, the deputies recognized the vehicle while patrolling and pulled alongside as it was traveling south on Highway 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero, a news release said.
The deputies pulled Gallardo’s vehicle over to the side of the road at 12:10 a.m. and approached from either side of the car. Gallardo then pulled out a weapon and aimed it at the deputy on the driver’s side, and both deputies fired, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
The deputies then retreated and cleared the area. After backup units arrived, they approached the car again and discovered the driver was dead.
The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t specified how many shots were fired, and Cipolla said they were unlikely to release that information because of the ongoing investigation.
