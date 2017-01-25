Lopez Lake, Santa Margarita Lake boat ramps reopen

The boat launch ramps at Lopez Lake and Santa Margarita Lake reopened Monday.
The ramps at Lopez Lake near Arroyo Grande have not been usable since August because the water level was so low, according to park ranger Glenn Simpson. The rain this month has caused Lopez Lake to rise 10 feet and Santa Margarita Lake to rise 35 feet.
Lopez Lake began the month of January at 22 percent capacity and has since risen to 33 percent capacity. Santa Margarita Lake saw a 604 percent increase in capacity — from 9.5 percent to 67 percent full.
Anyone wanting to take advantage of the ramps should watch out for debris and submerged hazardous objects in the water, especially during stormy periods, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Department.
