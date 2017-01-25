6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 26

CAPSLO adult wellness and prevention screening
9 a.m. to noon.
Services include checks of blood pressure, pulse and weight, as well as a blood test for anemia, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. No appointment needed. Paso Robles Senior Center, 270 Scott St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-544-2484.
SLO Children’s Museum studio project: Bird feeder
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make a simple bird feeder. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5764.
Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Easy stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Beginning birders welcome. Bring binoculars and field guide. Dress for wind/weather. Park close to east end of Morro Bay State Park Bayside marina parking lot. 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn local history while walking along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for wind and weather and bring binoculars. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694. www.centralcoastparks.org/index.php/awn.
Weight loss — do it the healthy way!
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Lecture series by Dr. Zayd Ratansi. Obispo Hyperbaric Wellness Center, 3196 S. Higuera St., Suite C, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-440-9856.
Orchesis Dance Company
8 p.m.
Annual Cal Poly concert dance performance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-6436.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments