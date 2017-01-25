SLO County adds another flight to San Francisco

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport announced Wednesday that it will add another flight from SLO to San Francisco International Airport.
The addition of the flight brings the number of daily non-stop flights at the airport up to 12, according to an airport news release.
Once the new route offered by United Express starts operating March 9, the airport will be offering four daily round trips by United Express to San Francisco and Los Angeles, the news release said.
The airport also has four daily American Airlines flights to Phoenix. Beginning April 13, Alaska Airlines will provide daily round trips to and from Seattle.
