Assemblyman Cunningham hires district staff, plans open house

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced Monday he has hired San Luis Obispo County Distict 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton’s legislative aide, Jocelyn Brennan, to be his district director, and he has scheduled an open house to introduce his new staff.
Brennan has lived on the Central Coast for 23 years and worked for Compton on water policy, land use, infrastructure, and constituent services, according to a news release from Cunningham.
Felix Esparza will serve as Cunningham’s senior field representative in Santa Barbara County. A 29-year veteran of law enforcement, Esparza currently sits on the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Other appointments include Stephen Heter, a former staffer on Cunningham’s campaign, and Keilah Smith of Paso Robles.
In order to introduce his local staff to the community, Cunningham will host an open house on Feb. 23 at the Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo. The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cunningham’s staff can now be reached by visiting his office at 1150 Osos St., Suite 207, in San Luis Obispo, by calling 805-549-3381, or by emailing Jocelyn.Brennan@asm.ca.gov or Felix.Esparza@asm.ca.gov.
