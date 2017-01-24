Gray whale washes up on Pismo State Beach

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river Pause

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal