Gray whale washes up on Pismo State Beach

A beached gray whale was discovered Tuesday morning on Pismo State Beach, officials said.
The whale, which weighed about 2 tons, was found about 7 a.m. in front of the North Beach Campground, according to California State Parks Supervising Ranger Mike Lack. The mammal was alive when it was beached, but it died about noon, Lack said.
In addition to California State Parks, the Marine Mammal Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service responded. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the whale remained on the beach. Lack said he was not sure when the animal would be removed because the Marine Mammal Center is in charge of what happens to the whale.
Lack called this type of incident “extremely rare,” because gray whales are usually near Mexico at this time of year.
