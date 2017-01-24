6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Jan. 25

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra Pause

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles