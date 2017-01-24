6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Jan. 25

Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
3 to 5 p.m.
Walk through coastal scrub and sand dunes to the beach to see seaweeds and marine animals. Meet 1.6 miles south of the Montaña de Oro State Park entrance sign; look for announcement board. Dress in layers and wear non-skid shoes that can get wet. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Whales with Alan Godley
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Learn about whales and other sea life with short videos to help understand their history and their role in mitigating climate change. Find out the many commonalities that we share with marine mammals. All ages. San Luis Obispo County Library — Los Osos, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-781-4796.
Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer training
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Class prepares interested volunteers for a fun, easy way to give back to the community. Big Brothers Big Sisters, 142 Cross St., San Luis Obispo. 805-781-3226.
Chris Jones and the Nightdrivers
6 p.m.
Bluegrass group. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. $45 to $55, includes buffet dinner. 805-461-1393.
Showtime on Broadway
7 p.m.
Songs and dances from Broadway shows. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $10 to $15. 805-489-9444.
Singer-songwriter night
8 to 10 p.m.
Open mike night for acoustic singer-songwriters. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments