Crab boat that washed up at Port San Luis removed from beach

A boat that washed ashore Sunday onto Fisherman’s Beach at Port San Luis was removed by crane Monday morning.
The 35-foot crab boat came loose from its moorings at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Port San Luis Harbor District manager Andrea Lueker. A combination of fishermen and Port San Luis Boat Yard employees worked together and pulled the boat onto the beach at about 5 a.m. Sunday.
After sitting on the beach for about a day, the boat was transported by crane to the boat yard at noon Monday, Lueker said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
