7 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Jan. 24

CAPSLO Adult Wellness and Prevention Screening
9 a.m. to noon.
Includes checks of blood pressure, pulse and weight, as well as a prick blood test for anemia, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. No appointment needed. City of Morro Bay Recreation & Parks, 1001 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay. Free. 805-544-2484.
Job Skills Workshop: The Hidden Job Market
9:30 to 11 a.m.
America’s Job Center of California — SLO, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.
Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. Artist paint-out days. Second Wednesdays. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574. Piedras Blancas, 15950 Cabrillo Highway, San Simeon. $10 for adults, $5 for age 6-17, no fee ages 5 and younger. 805-927-7361.
Sierra Club Crespi Loop Hike
10 a.m.
Come on a 2.5-mile hike to identify native plants and enjoy mountain and ocean views in Morro Bay State Park. From South Bay Boulevard, turn east on Turri Road and drive a half-mile to parking lot on left. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-528-5567.
SLO Children’s Museum Studio Project: Bird feeder
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make a simple bird feeder to hang in your yard to feed hungry birds. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5764.
Monarch butterfly science
3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Join educators from California State Parks, Oceano Dunes District, to learn about the monarch butterfly’s life cycle and migration. All ages. San Luis Obispo County Library — Los Osos, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-781-4796.
Jazz jam session
7 to 9 p.m.
Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
