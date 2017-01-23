Oceanfront bluff collapses in Isla Vista, damaging deck and displacing residents

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero Pause

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners