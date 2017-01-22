Atascadero's second annual Tamale Festival

Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday morning (January 19 and 20, 2017) pushed San Luis Obispo Creek over its banks and into roads, fields and even the playground along the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach.
Thousands of people took part in the Women's March through downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday, January 21, 2017. The march was intended to "send a powerful message" to the Trump administration and to stand up for women’s rights and civil rights, event organizers said.
Powerful waters from San Luis Creek on Friday brought stumps, bottles and other debris downstream. Spectators came out to see. Here's a look at the raging creek from various locations in downtown SLO on January 20, 2017.
Caltrans crews working to clear dirt and rock from Highway 41 will need to remove as many as 1,600 dump truck loads of material before the road can reopen. Caltrans Geotechnical Engineer Ryan Turner shows the progress crews are making.