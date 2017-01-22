Local

January 22, 2017 3:46 PM

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Jan. 23

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Review the fiscal year 2015-16 audit. Receive a marketing update from the city manager.

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider amendments to municipal code relating to water shortage emergency stages; amend 2015 Urban Water Management Plan; hear project update for Bridge Street Bridge project; consider purchase of replacement fire engine.

Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000.

Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Review water shortage response and management plan; authorize contract negotiations for engineering services for Nipomo Palms lift station rehabilitation project.

Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Consider request to buy second replacement fire engine for Five Cities Fire Authority; consider recommendation to approve a utility relocation agreement with San Luis Obispo County as part of its Highway 1 drainage project.

Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request to modify the approved site plan and architectural elevations for an approved Marriott Residence Inn on 2940 Union Road to accommodate a change to a Fairfield Inn and Suites. Consider subdividing a 3.13-acre site on the northwest corner of Union Road and Prospect Avenue into nine single-family residential lots. Consider a 23-room expansion of the Paso Robles Inn.

Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Permits for 749-square-foot addition and remodel to existing single-family home at 190 Windward Avenue.

San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7100. Continued Jan. 11 hearing for additional public comment on the draft enviromental impact report prepared for the San Luis Ranch Development Project, at 1035 Madonna Road; request to establish a 23-lot vesting tentative tract map subdivision at 3777 Orcutt Road, including 18 residential lots for the development of 18 single-family homes; request to establish a new air vehicle research and development service land use at 3580 Sueldo St.

