5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Jan. 23

Hike Coon Creek — Out and Back
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Follow the creek to the end of the trail, crossing six bridges on the way. Bring water and wear sturdy walking shoes. Meet in Montaña de Oro State Park at the end of Pecho Road in the Coon Creek parking lot. Active hike, chance of poison oak. 5 miles, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
The future of development and conservation in SLO County
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County and SLO County Planning Department will present contrasting views on how the county can balance development and land conservation in the future Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3. 805-772-2694.
“For the Birds”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings and photography. Exhibit continues through Feb. 6. Art Center, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Historic architectural tour
2 to 5 p.m.
Tours of the historic Monday Club building. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0594.
Diabetes Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m.
Discussions on a variety of topics with local diabetes experts. French Hospital Medical Center — Copeland Pavilion, 1823 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-597-6780.
