Signs carried during Women's March San Luis Obispo

Signs from Women’s March San Luis Obispo, Jan. 21, 2017.
Lindsey Holden
There were signs — and plenty of smiles — as marchers gathered at Mitchell Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, for the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
Melissa Blanton
The Women’s March in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Laura Dickinson
There were plenty of signs at the Women’s March San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Melissa Blanton
On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, more than 7,000 people marched in downtown San Luis Obispo in the Women’s March. Here, Guadalupe Landeros, 92, of San Luis Obispo marched with her daughter-in-law Monica Garcia, also of SLO.
Laura Dickinson
A group of women pose for a photo before the start of the rally portion of Women’s March San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Melissa Blanton
People young and old held signs during in Mitchell Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
Melissa Blanton
Participants showed their creative side with their signs on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
Melissa Blanton
Holding signs high overhead, marchers packed Mitchell Park Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
Melissa Blanton
Holding signs high overhead, marchers packed Mitchell Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 for the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
Melissa Blanton
Holding signs high overhead, marchers packed Mitchell Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
Melissa Blanton
The environment was among the issues displayed on handmade signs at the Women’s March San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Melissa Blanton
The heavy rain held off for the pre-march rally at the Women’s March San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Melissa Blanton
