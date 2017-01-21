6 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 22

Sierra Club Reservoir Canyon Plant ID Walk
8:45 a.m.
Botanist-led 6-mile hike in Reservoir Canyon and Bowden Ranch to identify native plants in greenbelt surrounding San Luis Obispo. Meet at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo. Reservoir Canyon, Reservoir Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-459-2103.
Harmony Headlands and Its Human History
Noon to 2:30 p.m.
Learn about geology, wildlife and plants. Bring binoculars, a snack, water, hat and sunscreen. Dress in layers for wind/weather. Meet at Harmony Headlands parking lot on west side of Highway 1, about 5.5 miles north of Cayucos. Active hike, 4 miles, 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. 3449 Cabrillo Highway/Highway 1, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Ken Dunn and Anna Green
2 to 5 p.m.
Folk duo. Also featuring guitarist Jon Stephen. 21 and older. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $10. 805-672-1443.
SLO Winds Ensemble benefit concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Benefits Atascadero United Methodist Church and the SLO Winds Ensemble. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Donations accepted. 805-466-2566.
South County Poets
5:30 p.m.
Open mic. St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church, 301 Trinity Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-0230.
Runa
7 to 9 p.m.
Irish folk music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments